- The Clayton County woman accused of shooting and killing a man who tried to leave the scene of a car crash now faces new felony charges.

Police said Hannah Payne killed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring on May 7 after Herring allegedly hit another car and took off.

The 22-year-old was initially charged with murder without malice.

Thursday, she was released on a $100,000 bond.

Payne was taken back into custody and booked on eight new charges including felony murder, malice murder, and false imprisonment.

