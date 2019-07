- New details emerged Friday during a hearing for a Cherokee County woman accused of killing her husband and burning his body.

A preliminary hearing was held for 59-year-old Melody Farris who is accused of shooting and killing her 58-year-old husband, Gary, inside their home located in the 2100 block of Purcell Lane in Alpharetta last July.

A detective testified describing the scene after finding the remains of Gary Farris last year on a burn pile about 50 yards from the house.

The detective also said a bullet with Gary’s blood on it was found in the basement of the home were Mr. Farris was living separately from his wife. More blood was also found in other parts of the home.

Farris was arrested in Tulahoma, Tennessee on June 18, nearly a year to the day after her husband’s remains were found.

The detective also testified Melody Farris was having an affair. Her lawyer called the affair a known fact.

Farris and her defense team maintain she did not kill her husband.

Farris will get a bond hearing later this month, but in the meantime, she will remain in jail on charges of murder with malice, aggravated assault, and concealing a death.