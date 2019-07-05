A 15-year-old is recovering after police said he was shot multiple times for shooting off fireworks on the Fourth of July.
"We know he was involved in shooting fireworks out there tonight, but there were numerous people that were doing that," Captain William Ricker, Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 News early Friday morning.
Captain Ricker said it happened just around 11:25 p.m. at the Providence of Cascade Apartments located at 320 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. The teen was setting off fireworks when a man was struck by one of them, police said. That's when the man pulled out a gun and opened fire on the teen, police said, striking the teen multiple times.