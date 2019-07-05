‪Police in Gwinnett County said they need the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a violent robbery which led to the stabbing of a jogger.

It happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. at Graves Park located at 1540 Graves Road near Norcross. Gwinnett County Police said two men approached a jogger, blocked him, pulled out knives, and demanded his wallet and phone. Police said the victim was stabbed twice, once in the thigh and once in the calf, despite complying with the armed robbers’ demands.

The victim told police he was able to chase the suspects to the Regal Vista Apartments in DeKalb County and spotted them getting into a black passenger car before leaving the complex.