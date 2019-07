- The Fourth of July is filled with day-long celebrations from the Peachtree Road Race all the way to the late-night fireworks.

Thousands are expected to pack Centennial Olympic Park for what is said to be the biggest fireworks show in the Southeast. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks start around 9:45 p.m. The event is free, but visitors 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information click here.

Historic 4th Ward Park will host a Fourth of July Celebration from 5-10 p.m. Click here for more.

Decatur will hold an evening parade at 5:30 p.m. followed by a concert on the square and yes, fireworks to follow. For more information click here.

Marietta will have a day-long celebration starting with a parade in the morning, a festival and series of concerts during the day and fireworks capping the night off around 9:30 p.m. For more information click here.

Chamblee will hold a concert starting at 5 p.m. and capping off with fireworks. For more information click here

Sandy Springs will shoot off fireworks set against the King and Queen Buildings. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks to follow about two hours later. Get more information here.

Not to be outdone, East Point is hosting a summer carnival from 3-11 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Get more information here.

Avondale Estates will also have a day-long of activities and once again, fireworks. Check it out here.

Mall of Georgia’s Star Spangled Fourth fires things off around 9:40 p.m. with a special screen of “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” following and a carnival all day long.

The Braves host the Phillies at SunTrust Park starting at 7:20 p.m. with fireworks to follow the game. Visit braves.com for more information.

Six Flags Over Georgia also has a Fourth of July celebration. Visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia for more.

Stone Mountain Park is a popular place on the Fourth of July. Get there early as it fills up quickly. Get more information at stonemountainpark.com.

Lanier Islands also has a weekend packed full of celebration. Get more information at lanierislands.com.

Let us know if we missed one, or even show us your event. Email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.