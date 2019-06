- A library will re-open its doors nearly a year after being closed down for renovation.

The Fulton County Library System re-opened the West End Library Wednesday.

It's located on Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta.

Crews spent months making extensive renovations to the building.

Upgrades consist of a new roof, new windows, and changes to technology systems.

Fulton County officials believe the new changes will benefit the community.

The West End Library is the third library in Phase Two of the Library Building Program.