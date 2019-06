It was nearly a full house at the Hoschton City Council meeting Monday night as residents insisted their voices not be silenced about a recent controversy involving the mayor and a city council member.

At the city’s regular meetings, like the one Monday, the public is not allowed time to speak. That’s why Mike Beller held a “Just resign” sign through it all.

“I can’t speak tonight at the council meeting but these two the mayor and the mayor pro tem should have resigned four weeks ago,” said Beller.