Police in DeKalb County said they arrested a man who officers after a violent confrontation with police.

It all started with a traffic stop around 9 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 20 near Candler Road. DeKalb County Police said the officer discovered the driver, identified as 35-year-old Roger Keith Ray, was stopped for speeding. According to the police report, the officer realized Ray had an outstanding arrest warrant for felony aggravated assault out of Gwinnett County, so the officer called for backup.

When the other officers arrived, police said, they boxed Ray's car in. The suspect responded by putting the car in reverse, ramming the officers' cruisers.