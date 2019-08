Hurricane Dorian is now a MAJOR hurricane, CAT 3, and continues to eye the coast of Florida and looks to impact the Southeast coast of the U.S.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 6250 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, had top sustained winds near 115 miles per hour, with higher gusts. The storm continues moving northwest at 10 mph.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for 12 counties in the state.