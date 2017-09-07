WATCH: Woman dragged down street while fighting off robber

- Police need help to identify a suspect who was seen on surveillance video robbing a woman, then running over her with a truck last month.

On Wednesday, August 9, a woman was walking to her hotel on Technology Parkway around 6 p.m. when she was attacked. Police said a blue Honda Ridgeline pulled up next to the woman and a suspect, described as a black female, got out of the front passenger seat and grabbed her purse "forcefully."

Police said the victim fought back and was thrown to the ground. Then, the suspect pulled on the bag and got back into the truck. The victim held onto her purse as the vehicle drove off. According to police, the woman was dragged down the driveway of the hotel until being partially run over.

The woman's foot was significantly injured during the attack.

Police released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect, who appeared to be in between 30 and 40-years-old, 5'4" to 5'7", and roughly 150 to 170 pounds. At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a black tank top and had shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to an arrest.

The person driving the Honda Ridgeline will likely face criminal charges as well.