WATCH: Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle talks issues with Russ Spencer

- Here’s an opportunity to hear from the candidates for Georgia Governor at length and unedited.

Fox 5’s Russ Spencer sat down for half hour interviews with Republicans Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp – and the Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams.

Excerpts of Lt. Governor Cagle’s interview aired on TV on Monday. Secretary of State Kemp’s will run Tuesday, and Abrams on Thursday.

They address the politics of the campaign and the issues that dominate the race, including taxes, immigration, guns, and President Trump.

Early voting began today in the runoff election, which is three weeks from tomorrow, July 24.