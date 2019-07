- Court records state a man is behind bars, after posing as a police officer, attempting to serve a warrant and trying to force his way into a woman's home.

David Leshon Jackson was arrested for impersonating a police officer, prowling and drug possession. He is in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

The ordeal happened around 2:00 a.m. July 3 in the Lake Mist community off Shiloh and Frey Road near Kennesaw. Court records state Jackson identified himself to Cobb 911 dispatch as "Officer Jackson," and knocked on the home on Lake Mist Drive in an attempt to serve a warrant to a woman named "Asia"; no one by that name lives there.

Court documents said he knocked multiple times and tried to force his way into the locked door.

Police arrested Jackson and said they found cocaine on him.