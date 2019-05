- An unstable stairway at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex sent a woman and child in the hospital.

Fire crews were called to the apartment on Parkway Drive just before noon after the outdoor walkway collapsed.

Witnesses say the metal floor completely gave way.

The little girl's grandmother posted a message on Facebook asking for prayers. She said her granddaughter had to have surgery after the fall.

Meanwhile, a family was trapped in their apartment for hours with no way in or out of the building. Rescue crews were able to get them out safely.