- Authorities in Walker County are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Aiden Platt of Chickamauga has not been seen since Saturday, when he left home, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Aiden’s whereabouts should call Detective Eddie Hill at 706-638-1909, Ext. 1262.

Chickamauga is in northwest Georgia, just south of the Tennessee border.