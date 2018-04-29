Volunteers 'Sound the Alarm' for fire safety

- In an effort to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires in metro Atlanta, the Red Cross is sounding the alarm for home fire safety.

Saturday, the organizations visited nearly 500 homes in Clarkston to install free smoke alarms.

Volunteers will install the fire alarms in more than 100 high-risk communities across the U.S. through May 13.

They say it is to bring awareness to fire safety, to teach families how to create an emergency escape plan in the event of a fire, and to make sure their fire alarms are working properly.

The next "Sound the Alarm" fire installation events will take place on May 5 in Atlanta and Union City, and then on May 19 in Rockdale.