- Family and friends held a prayer vigil Thursday evening for a missing Floyd County teen who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Caitlyn "Brianna" Boston, 18, was last seen in West Rome Monday afternoon. Emerson Police said she is officially listed as a runaway teen, but her family is extremely worried for her.

Family and friends gathered Thursday night at the New Life of Saint John Baptist Church on Walters Street in Rome for a vigil.

Boston is described by police as being 5-feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.