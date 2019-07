- The lake is often synonymous with summer and especially the Fourth of July holiday, but it can easily be forgotten that visitors are sharing that waterway with nature.

Video shared with FOX 5 Atlanta gives that reminder. Mark Carlisle shot video of a black bear swimming across Stamp Creek, which empties into Lake Allatoona.

The animal appears to be young but that also means mama is probably close by.

Just a good reminder for folks heading out to lake for some time boating and swimming.

Wildlife experts also suggest keeping an eye out for snakes as well.