- An airport passenger shows aggression on one of the concourses.

Police are alerted after he inexplicably seeks a weapon from a gate agent.

It happened Saturday night and the turmoil was captured on bodycam.

Sgt. John Chafee says after the gate agent turned the man away, he next went into an airport bar, grabbed a liquor bottle and cut his neck.

Officers surrounded the man, barking commands for him to go to the ground. But his communication, calling out for Hillary Clinton and President Trump, makes no sense.

Chafee said the airport officers kept a calm demeanor and eventually used a Taser to bring the passenger to the floor and place him in custody.

The passenger was taken not to jail but to the hospital for a mental evaluation.