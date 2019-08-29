The shooting happened on August 20 in the area of the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library while the four students attended an unsanctioned block party. Two of the wounded students attend Clark Atlanta University, and the other two attend Spelman College.
Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Erin Ennis of Powder Springs, 18-year-old Maia Williams-McLaren of Boston, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer of Rochester, N.Y., and 19-year-old Kia Thomas, hometown unknown.
Police say an argument broke out between two groups, and two suspects began shooting at each other. The four victims were injured as a result.
In the new video, the suspect is seen wearing what appears to be green camouflage pants and dark sneakers as well as a black jacket. He can be seen in the lower left-hand side of the screen.
Earlier this week police released more video of the other suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Hurricane Dorian is now a MAJOR hurricane, CAT 3, and continues to eye the coast of Florida and looks to impact the Southeast coast of the U.S.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 595 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, had top sustained winds near 115 miles per hour, with higher gusts. The storm continues moving westnorthwest at 9 mph.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for 12 counties in the state.
Gwinnett County police are trying to find a man, woman and two children who fled an extended stay hotel room where a deadly shooting took place.
Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, officers rushed to the Intown Suites on Steve Reynolds Boulevard. That's where they found a Hispanic man, identified as 31-year-old Ivan Pastor-Vital, who had been fatally shot in a third-floor room. Witnesses who heard the gunfire tried to save the man's life.
Investigators said hotel surveillance video showed four people leaving the room where the shooting took place. The four people included two adults, a man and a woman, along with two small children. One of the kids wasn't wearing any clothes. Police think the child might've been in the bathtub or getting ready for bed when everyone left the room. All four were last seen walking away down Club Drive.
Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facilities to evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Dorian.
Over the last several years, AMS has opened its grounds to hundreds seeking refuge from powerful storms, including Hurricanes Florence and Michael.
The AMS campgrounds are equipped to handle thousands of campers and will be available free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campgrounds. If you’re interested, enter the facility at Entrance “E” off of Ga. Highway 19/41. The Legends Campground is on the right.