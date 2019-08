- Atlanta police have released new video of a second suspect who is believed to be involved in the shooting of four college students on the Atlanta University Center campus.

Police shared surveillance video of the suspect Friday afternoon, asking the public to help identify the man.

The shooting happened on August 20 in the area of the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library while the four students attended an unsanctioned block party. Two of the wounded students attend Clark Atlanta University, and the other two attend Spelman College.

Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Erin Ennis of Powder Springs, 18-year-old Maia Williams-McLaren of Boston, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer of Rochester, N.Y., and 19-year-old Kia Thomas, hometown unknown.

Police say an argument broke out between two groups, and two suspects began shooting at each other. The four victims were injured as a result.

In the new video, the suspect is seen wearing what appears to be green camouflage pants and dark sneakers as well as a black jacket. He can be seen in the lower left-hand side of the screen.

Earlier this week police released more video of the other suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.