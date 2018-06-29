Video: Police confront couple over possible fake IDs

- A traffic stop ended with the arrest of two people on charges from multiple jurisdictions.

Duluth Police released body camera video of the incident Thursday night.

Police said they initially noticed the car because it had a broken tail light.

But when officers pulled the car over, they said the driver handed over a fake ID.

A short time later, police said the female passenger also handed over false identification.

Police said her license number matched an expired license belonging to a Rockdale County man.

The IDs look fairly convincing complete with a hologram and other safety features.

Police said the pair eventually identified themselves as Charles Freeman and Alesha Maahs.

Police said they both had active warrants in Gwinnett, Forsyth, and Barrow counties for a variety of charges including drug possession and burglary.