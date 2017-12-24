Veterans and their families have breakfast with Santa

- A little holiday cheer was spread this morning in Duluth during a Breakfast with Santa event.

Organizers gave back to veterans and their families as part of the event, which is in its sixth year.

It was put on by Vision Outreach, a nonprofit veteran services organization that provides supportive services to the former soldiers.

Families had the chance to eat with the big guy in the red suit and play games.

The group also organized a toy giveaway.

Dave and Busters helped put on the event, which served 250 families.