Could you spot bogus bills? Police are searching for people, caught on camera, passing counterfeit cash at several locations in Cobb County.

Vinings Pharmacy opened its doors just a few weeks ago, and the business has already fallen victim to the crime.

"Especially in small business, it's already difficult enough to build your business and build your brand, and then you have someone who comes in and takes advantage of that," said the store owner, who did not want to appear on camera or use her name.