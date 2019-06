- A Buckhead valet is recovering Monday morning after being run over during a car theft.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Main Street in the Lindbergh City Center. Police told FOX 5 the valet got out of the car he was parking to help a person in front of the vehicle. In a split second, the suspect jumped into the white Dodge Charger and started to drive away. Realizing what was happening, the valet hopped in front of the car and yelled for the thief to stop. The suspect just kept going, hitting the valet as he drove away from the scene.

The valet hurt his leg, but luckily those injuries are described as minor. Unfortunately, police don't have a tag number for the stolen vehicle. They hope surveillance video and witness interviews will help them come up with a suspect description.

The mixed-use community was very busy at the time. Police call the crime brazen and say it's important they get the person who committed it off the streets.