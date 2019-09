- The daughter of Air Force veteran Joel Marrable found him with swollen, red bumps at Eagles' Nest Community Living Center near Atlanta before he died earlier this month.

In response, the V.A. said Tuesday it has put its Southeast Regional Director on administrative leave.

The department also reassigned the regional chief medical officer and seven other staff members at the Atlanta V.A. Medical Center.

The top executive at the V.A. said what happened at Eagles' Nest was unacceptable.