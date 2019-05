- Neighbors in a Union City community call a robbing crew nightcrawlers.

A camera showing a cul-de-sac captured a vehicle pulling into one neighborhood at 3: 30 in the morning. A young woman gets dropped off and she runs to several vehicles to pull on door handles. She does not get in.

The homeowners did not know what was happening in real time. But when they saw the images afterward, they were angry and frustrated.

"Our neighborhood looks safe during the day", said one resident, " but all the happenings are late at night."

But the homeowner said help is on the way. They were selected by a program called SafeATL to receive free off duty police patrols on a trial basis.

Community leaders have launched an effort to get neighbors to pool their funds and extend the security coverage beyond the trial period.