- Have you ever gotten into an uncomfortable conversation while using Uber? Or just maybe not in the mood to make small talk during your trip? Uber says they have you covered now.

The ride-sharing service introduced a “Quiet Mode” feature for riders who prefer not to have a conversation with their drivers.

The new option is only available when booking their premium ride-sharing service. When booking an Uber Black, the app now will give the option to have a conversation-free trip.

The new feature also allows riders to choose their temperature, let the driver know if there’s luggage involved, and if they need more time to help avoid late fees.