- Two teenagers are in the hospital after gunfire erupted in downtown Atlanta overnight.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened late Saturday night at an event place on the 900 block of Murphy Avenue.

Officers say a number of local rap groups were booked to perform at the location.

According to police, two groups got into an argument as they were changing positions on the stage.

That's when police say gunfire erupted outside the location.

Two teenage girls were shot: one in the hip, the other in the foot.

Medics transported both victims to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Police believe the suspect or suspects were in a small white vehicle.