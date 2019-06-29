< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415418596" data-article-version="1.0">Trump dismisses Jimmy Carter's criticism, calls him 'terrible president'</h1> Posted Jun 29 2019 08:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 11:19AM EDT Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415418596" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed former President Jimmy Carter's swipe at the legitimacy of his presidency, calling it nothing more than a "Democrat talking point," while offering his own digs at the 94-year-old Carter.</p><p>Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Japan, Trump said he was surprised by the former president's comments alleging that Russian interference in the 2016 election was responsible for putting him in the White House. And he punched back - though with a somewhat muted response, at least for Trump.</p><p>"Look, he was a nice man. He was a terrible president. He's a Democrat. And it's a typical talking point. He's loyal to the Democrats. And I guess you should be," Trump told reporters, adding that, "as everybody now understands, I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody but myself."</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/jimmy-carter-trump-won-2016-election-because-the-russians-interfered-on-his-behalf-">RELATED: Jimmy Carter: Trump won 2016 election 'because the Russians interfered on his behalf'</a></p><p>Carter, speaking during a discussion on human rights at a resort in Leesburg, Virginia on Friday, had said there was "no doubt that the Russians did interfere" in 2016.</p><p>And he alleged that that interference, "though not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf."</p><p>The U.S. intelligence community asserted in a 2017 report that Russia had worked to help Trump during the election and to undermine the candidacy of Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. But the intelligence agencies did not assess whether that interference had affected the election or contributed to Trump's victory.</p><p>Trump, however, insisted during his press conference marking the end of a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, that he had won because he'd worked harder and smarter than Clinton. And he claimed that he'd "felt badly" for Carter because of the way he'd "been trashed within his own party."</p><p>"He's been badly trashed," said Trump. "He's like the forgotten president. And I understand why they say that. <!-- end: STORY --> More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Search_for_missing_boater_in_Lake_Lanier_0_7456097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for missing boater in Lake Lanier" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies from multiple counties came together Saturday morning to resume their search for a man who went missing while boating on Lake Lanier Friday evening.</p><p>Dive teams and dozens of deputies in boats are scouring the water near Vann’s Tavern.</p><p>The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the missing man was on a boat with several others when three people in total fell in the water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dfcs-discusses-future-for-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods" title="DFCS discusses future for 'Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods" data-articleId="415376197" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/_Baby_India__could_soon_find_permanent_h_0_7456138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/_Baby_India__could_soon_find_permanent_h_0_7456138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/_Baby_India__could_soon_find_permanent_h_0_7456138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/_Baby_India__could_soon_find_permanent_h_0_7456138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/_Baby_India__could_soon_find_permanent_h_0_7456138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'Baby India' could soon find permanent home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DFCS discusses future for 'Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Rawlins </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services spoke out for the first time Friday about “Baby India,” the newborn who was found wrapped in a plastic grocery bag in the woods in Forsyth County a couple of weeks ago.</p><p>Baby India is now under the care of the state until she has a permanent home. Thousands of people from around the world have offered to adopt her, some from as far as Canada, Europe, and South Africa.</p><p>“She loves being sung to and loves being held,” said DFCS Division Director Tom Rawlings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sandy-springs-police-search-for-driver-who-tossed-5-kittens-onto-i-285" title="Sandy Springs police search for driver who tossed 5 kittens onto I-285" data-articleId="415349848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kitten_rescued_from_I_285_0_7456149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kitten_rescued_from_I_285_0_7456149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kitten_rescued_from_I_285_0_7456149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kitten_rescued_from_I_285_0_7456149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kitten_rescued_from_I_285_0_7456149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kitten rescued from I-285" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sandy Springs police search for driver who tossed 5 kittens onto I-285</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Emilie Ikeda</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a daring rescue at the height of rush hour traffic. A Sandy Springs police officer pulled a little kitten in the middle of traffic to safety.</p><p>Sandy Springs police said they received a report five kittens were tossed into traffic along Interstate 285.</p><p>"I'm actually driving on 285 east going past Highway 400. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> Featured Videos alt="" title="LAKE LANIER SEARCH WAGABCME04_1.mpg_08.23.53.16_1561811619078.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/narcotics-agents-find-heroin-processing-facility-at-cherokee-county-house"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/V%20CHEROKEE%20DRUG%20RAID%2010P%20_00.00.17.17_1561777954259.png_7456161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CHEROKEE DRUG RAID 10P _00.00.17.17_1561777954259.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Narcotics agents find heroin processing facility at Cherokee County house</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-officials-investigate-deadly-house-fire-in-habersham-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Habersham_County_fatal_fire_0_7456142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Habersham_County_fatal_fire_0_20190629024926"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire officials investigate deadly house fire in Habersham County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-warn-of-vicious-dogs-in-pickens-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Pickens_County_warns_about_vicious_dogs_0_7456147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drag-queen-hosts-story-time-at-atlanta-city-hall" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Atlanta_DragQueenStory_062919_1561820285422_7456741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Atlanta_DragQueenStory_062919_1561820285422_7456741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Atlanta_DragQueenStory_062919_1561820285422_7456741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Atlanta_DragQueenStory_062919_1561820285422_7456741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Atlanta_DragQueenStory_062919_1561820285422_7456741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Drag queen hosts story time at Atlanta City Hall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hero-911-first-responder-with-cancer-dies-at-53-testified-to-congress-with-jon-stewart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getty_LuisAlvarez_601919_1560956505532_7419350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired&#x20;NYPD&#x20;detective&#x20;and&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;responder&#x20;Luis&#x20;Alvarez&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;House&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;reauthorization&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;September&#x20;11th&#x20;Victim&#x20;Compensation&#x20;Fund&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Zach&#x20;Gibson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hero 9/11 first responder with cancer dies at 53; testified to Congress with Jon Stewart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/megan-rapinoe-accepts-aoc-s-capitol-hill-invitation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNST&#x20;Co-captain&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;accepted&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Alexandria&#x20;Ocasio-Cortez&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;invite&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;after&#x20;Team&#x20;USA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;victory&#x20;Friday&#x20;over&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Megan Rapinoe accepts AOC's Capitol Hill invitation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-dismisses-jimmy-carter-s-criticism-calls-him-terrible-president-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/Getty_Trump_062919_1561812278280_7456389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tomohiro&#x20;Ohsumi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump dismisses Jimmy Carter's criticism, calls him 'terrible president'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-searching-for-missing-man-in-lake-lanier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/LAKE%20LANIER%20SEARCH%20%20WAGABCME04_1.mpg_08.23.53.16_1561811619078.png_7456272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/LAKE%20LANIER%20SEARCH%20%20WAGABCME04_1.mpg_08.23.53.16_1561811619078.png_7456272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/LAKE%20LANIER%20SEARCH%20%20WAGABCME04_1.mpg_08.23.53.16_1561811619078.png_7456272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/LAKE%20LANIER%20SEARCH%20%20WAGABCME04_1.mpg_08.23.53.16_1561811619078.png_7456272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/29/LAKE%20LANIER%20SEARCH%20%20WAGABCME04_1.mpg_08.23.53.16_1561811619078.png_7456272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies searching for missing boater in Lake Lanier</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 