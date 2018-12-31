Truck knocks concrete off Spaghetti Junction wall

- The Georgia Department of Transportation is assessing damage on the Interstate 285 eastbound ramp to Interstate 85 north.

According to GDOT, on Monday morning a driver crosses over several lanes and crashed into the concrete wall knocking out a huge portion of the wall. Officials say the concrete section fell onto a grassy area about 50 feet below the ramp.

All lanes on the ramp were shut down causing significant delays. One lane was reopened around 7:30 a.m. but crews say they don't expect to reopen the other lane until around noon.

Initial reports indicate the driver was not injured.

Officials say they are working to put up a temporary wall.