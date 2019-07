- At least two people were injured after a pickup truck collided with a Walton County fire truck responding to an emergency call Thursday afternoon.

It happened along Georgia 138 at Miller Bottom Road. Georgia State Patrol trooper said the fire truck was headed south on Miller Bottom Road and didn’t use proper care when entering the intersection on a red light. Troopers said the engine did have its lights and siren activated at the time.

Troopers said the fire truck crashed into a gray Ford F-250 with three people inside. The truck overturned on its top and the fire truck received significant damage to the front of the engine, troopers said.

Two people in the pickup truck were flown to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not known as of Friday morning.

The names of those involved have not been released.