- A tree crashed onto a home in northwest Atlanta Wednesday morning.

A homeowner on the 3700 block of Collier Drive Northwest called 911 early Wednesday morning reporting a tree had fallen onto his home, blocking his front door.

Atlanta Police and Fire responded to find a large tree toppled onto the home just before 6 a.m., but the homeowner was able to escape through a side door.

The homeowner was not hurt.

No one else was home when the tree came down.