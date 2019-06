- There is a traffic jam at various times of the day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The problem is not the curbside lanes, but drivers making their way into one of the parking decks.

It could take drivers up to a half an hour to find a spot.

Airport officials said they have eliminated more than 1,000 parking spots on the North side, for those who customarily park there.

The crunch on that side is adding to crowding over on the South side.

The reason this is happening is to clear space for ongoing construction.

Travelers need to leave at least two hours before your flight to make it on time.