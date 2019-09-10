Frustrated family members want a new judge and a new prosecutor in hopes of finally putting a four-year-old tragedy in Carroll County behind them.

Driving 90 miles per hour on the night of September 26, 2015, Georgia State Trooper AJ Scott slammed into a car full of teenagers making a left turn in front of him. The girls in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts. Kylie Lindsey and her best friend Bella Chinchilla died. The boys in the front seat, driver Dillon Wall and his buddy Ben Finken, would survive, each though with scars from the accident that are both obvious and haunting.

"Just think about the girls," confided Wall. "Dream about them. Think about them all the time."