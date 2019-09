- School officials confirm that the principal of Towers High School is under investigation.

The DeKalb County School District placed Principal LaKeisha Griffith on administrative leave with pay earlier this week.

"DeKalb County School District placed the employee in question on administrative leave with pay on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, pending the outcome of an investigation. Because this is legal and personnel matter still under investigation, we are not at liberty to discuss or provide further details," the school system said in a statement to FOX 5.

Griffith has served as principal since the 2018-2019 school year, but has worked for the district full time since August 2006.

According to DeKalb County Schools, she previously worked as a substitute teacher starting in September 2005.