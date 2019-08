- Construction continued Friday on the new Howard Middle School in Atlanta.

Friday, there was a pause in work to celebrate a major milestone in the building process.

Atlanta Public Schools was joined by the Howard High School Alumni Association and Parrish Construction in holding a "topping off" ceremony to mark the placement of the highest beam in the building.

The site of the new school is on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue where the old Howard High School once stood.

Howard Middle School is set to open to seventh and eighth graders in fall 2020.