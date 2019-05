- Fulton County firefighters shut down the northbound lanes of Fulton Industrial Boulevard Monday afternoon due to a tire fire.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at Global Alliance Recycling on the 4000 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

A few hot spots could be seen, but mainly thick smoke as crews work to get control of the fire.

Authorities detoured traffic onto Selig Drive to Mendal Drive, and then back to Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The fire remained under investigation.