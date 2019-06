- Three people were arrested in Paulding County this week on methamphetamine charges.

On Wednesday around 9:15 a.m., The GBI Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force responded to a home on Williams Road in Dallas. Investigators first stopped a vehicle that was leaving the property, which resulted in a foot chase and arrest. Authorities said about 40 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized inside the vehicle.

Then, authorities found an active clandestine methamphetamine lab inside the home and more than 56 kilograms of methamphetamine. Authorities said an additional 140 kilograms of unfinished methamphetamine was also discovered.

Jorge Menera, Daniel Landa and Dominguez Vazquez were arrested on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.