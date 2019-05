- A third person has been arrested in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who died after she was shot in the head, authorities said Friday.

Dwayne Eric Allen, 27, of Scottdale was arrested Friday at a business in the Atlanta area, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Allen faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The victim, Mariasia Thomas, was struck in the head by a bullet on April 12 at her foster parent’s home in Ellenwood. She died 10 days later.

Allen’s nephew and niece were arrested earlier this week.

Antoine Allen, 21, and Keadesia Allen, 23, were arrested Monday and also face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

They are accused of shooting up the home on Satellite Boulevard with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Dwayne Allen was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

