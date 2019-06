- Anyone can rent a storage locker in almost any neighborhood. Thieves know they are everywhere and under the cover of darkness, they like to go to work -- their criminal occupation that is.

In Midtown Atlanta on Monroe Drive, police believe three young men got into 44 lockers by either cutting the locks or taking a large instrument and "bashing" to doors right off the tracks.

Evidently, police say the thieves were in a shopping mood. In many cases, they left the owners valuables on the floor searching for favorite items like electronics and camera equipment.

The facilities can be difficult to secure due to the fact that so many individuals have access. Also, some are 24-hours-a-day businesses.