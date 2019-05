- Thieves targeted a storage facility in northeast Atlanta late Sunday night, police said.

Atlanta Police said a crew broke into more than 40 units at the Public Storage on Monroe Drive across from the Buford Connector.

“Over 40 units had been damaged or their locks or latches had been cut,” said Stephanie Brown, a spokesperson for Atlanta Police. “At this time we believe that more than one person was involved.”

Detectives are still looking into what was taken from the sheds.

The location has been hit before. In November, officers said they arrested four people for being a part of a theft ring targeting storage facilities across metro Atlanta. Investigators pointed to surveillance videos like this one, saying the suspects made off with everything from motorcycles and furniture to musical instruments and tires.

And how they pulled it off? Officers said the crew would buy sheds, giving them access inside the facility so they could move around without looking suspicious.

Officers said at the time of the arrests believed more thieves were out there, but are the break-ins connected?

“We can’t confirm that they are related however our investigators are working to look at all possibilities,” Brown said. “There are surveillance cameras and our investigators are working to review all of them at the location.”