- Dunwoody police are looking for multiple suspects who stole thousands of dollars in tools off of a construction site.

Police say on Aug. 12 between midnight and 1 a.m., three men stole tools from the State Farm construction site off of Perimeter Center Parkway.

Officials estimated the total value of the tools to be around $65,000.

Surveillance footage released by police show the three suspects wheeling boxes out of the area on a cart.

Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to call Dunwoody Police Detective Tim Waldron at 678-382-6911 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).