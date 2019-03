- Just ahead of Saint Patrick's Day Sunday is Saint Baldrick's Day.

It's not an actual holiday, but it is what's going on at several bars in Atlanta Friday night and this weekend.

The Saint Baldrick's Foundation, which raises money to find cures for children with cancer, is hosting a number of head-shaving events.

FOX 5 News stopped by one of the bars hosting the event at Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead where a large amount of money was raised.

Never heard of Saint Baldrick? That's because he's not real.

The name of the foundation comes from how the group got its start.

Three guys were in a bar on Saint Patrick's Day when they decided to go bald as a way to raise money for childhood cancer research.