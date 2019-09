- Months after suffering a major stroke, the longtime Hall of Fame manager of the Atlanta Braves is back where he belongs.

Bobby Cox returned to Sun Trust Park Monday afternoon to watch the National League East-leading Braves host the Toronto Blue Jays.

With his wife Pam and other family members at his side, Cox had a seat inside the team’s official suite.

Bobby smiled waved to the crowd after he received a big ovation from the crowd attending the Labor Day afternoon game when he was shown on the ball park’s big screen.

Video on the FOX Sports broadcast showed Cox watching the game intently as always.

His return comes after the Skipper suffered a major stroke after April 2, days after he appeared at the team’s home opener and said the magic words “Let’s Play Ball” on the stadium big screen to start the game.

In late June, Bobby and Pam Cox invited FOX 5 Sports Director Ken Rodriguez to join them as Bobby underwent his rehabilitation.

Since his stroke, the 77-year-old Hall of Famer has undergone a daily regimen involving exercise, therapy, family and of course, baseball.

At the time, he told Ken his goal was to be ready for Braves Spring Training, so his appearance at Sun Trust shows he is well on his way.

Cox managed the Braves for 24 seasons, first from 1978 to 1981 and then again from 1990 to 2010, leading the team to 14 straight division titles and winning the World Series in 1995.