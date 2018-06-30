Texas group honoring military members reportedly robbed of dozens of flags

A Texas organization that honors service members at their funerals reportedly suffered a blow this week after it found that it had been robbed of dozens of American flags.

The San Antonio Patriot Guard Riders were preparing Thursday for a funeral procession to be held the following day when they discovered that a thief had taken flags and equipment from their storage shed, KSAT reported.

The group describes itself on its website as having “a strong desire to honor” military members and veterans and, “when invited by family, we attend funerals and interments” and “participate in standing a flag line,” among other duties.

Jean’n Kristine Clark, whose part of the organization’s Facebook page posted about the theft, said that at some point during the week, an individual “illegally entered the ‘SA PGR Guard Shack’ and removed without our knowledge or permission 59 American Flags” as well as “the tools we use to affix the flags to our poles.”

