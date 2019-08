- Six teenagers are in custody, accused of breaking into a Jonesboro car lot and stealing nearly a dozen cars.

Investigators say the theft was a two-night investigation.

According to officials, the teens broke into Hardin Auto Incorporated on Main Street July 30 and 31, ransacked the office, stole a number of cars, and swiped several sets of keys.

Officers say they caught one of the stolen cars in Forest Park a few days later. They then tracked down the rest of the group with help from the teens already in custody.

"They set me back about $46,800 with cars stolen and damages done and keys being made," Hardin Auto Incorporated owner Ricky Hardin said "I'd like for an apology from them. If they have any restitution, I'd like them to come and work for me and let me show them what real work's about."

All six suspects are 15 or 16 years old, and all six are facing burglary and theft charges.