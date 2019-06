- The City of South Fulton will charge an unlicensed 15-year-old driver with a deadly crash that claimed the life of a young father, FOX 5 News learned Friday.

Fulton County investigators said the 15-year-old, who just finished the 9th grade, initially told police she was 16 on the scene. She did not have a driver's license and had taken her mother's rental SUV without permission. Sources told FOX 5 News the teen's mother was not at home when the teen left the house.

Chaun C-Mac McKeever was working as a landscaper that day. Police said both drivers were on Flat Shoals Road when they somehow collided.

RELATED: Police: Driver dies after colliding with unlicensed teen

Investigators told FOX 5 News the 15-year-old was distracted at the time of the crash. They have ordered her cellphone records as potential evidence.

A judge has signed all six warrants late Friday evening. Police said they expect the teen's mother to turn her into juvenile authorities without incident.

McKeever leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter. He was a supervisor at the Pepsi Company as well.

RELATED: Family of father killed in crash with unlicensed driver in disbelief