- A quick dip in a Douglasville hotel pool ended in 17 stitches, a swollen eye and a concussion for a teenager.

"I felt something hit me, and I blacked out," Megan Ekart recalled.

Witnesses say a nearly two-pound rock clocked 16-year-old Megan Ekart in the head Saturday evening, as she cooled off with teammates, after a successful softball tournament.

"Nobody around us really knew what was going on because no one expected a rock to just fly through the air," Ekart told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda on FaceTime.

She believes someone threw the rock over the fence and into the pool, knocking her briefly unconscious when she was underwater.

"I had no idea what was going on," she added. "I just wiped my hair away and looked down at my hand, and it was covered in blood."

Megan's family has since returned to their home state of Indiana, where she will see a neurologist, pediatrician and plastic surgeon. In the meantime, Douglasville Police are investigating the incident. We're told they are reviewing surveillance video from the Comfort Inn and nearby hotels.

"I just don't understand why someone would do that, and I just want them to be caught so they can't hurt anybody else," Ekart said.

But even a splitting headache and swollen eye can't dull her bright personality.

"The doctor ended up giving it to me so I could take it home as a souvenir so now I get to keep my ‘face rock,'" she laughed.