- A DeKalb County jury convicts a 19-year-old for gunning down a man in front of his mother's house.

Jurors found Antonio Wilson guilty of murder for killing Tre Griffin in 2017.

Prosecutors say Wilson and two others planned to rob Griffin outside his mother's Stone Mountain home, but during the robbery, Griffin was killed.

Prosecutors say the men then robbed Griffin before they ran away.

