Teen battling brain cancer hopes to meet Shania Twain

- A 15-year-old girl battling a rare form of brain cancer has just one wish.

She wants a special chance to meet her country music idol: Shania Twain.

Brianna Disney says she has been a Twain fan since she was 6-years-old.

In the past four weeks Disney has had three brain surgeries.

But when friends heard she may miss her dream show they started a social media campaign to bring Shania to Briana.

"She's had such a hard time and you know to have something nice happen for her, when she's had so many bad things happen, it would mean everything," Aimee Disney, Brianna's mother, said.

Disney says meeting the singer will be a dream come true.

