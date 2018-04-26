Take Your Child to Work Day in Atlanta

- Public safety officers get a chance to bring their kids along for the ride at work.

Thursday, Atlanta Police, Atlanta Fire, and the Department of Corrections held a bring your child to work day.

The annual event provides students in first thru 12th grade to participate in hands-on activities and explore public safety careers.

Officials said it's a great way for children to get a better sense of what their parents do.

The kids also got the opportunity to check out some of the police vehicles and even meet some of the horses used by mounted patrol.