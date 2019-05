- T-Mobile is offering an award for information leading to the arrest of an armed robber.

It happened May 18 around 10:21 a.m. at the T-Mobile location in Marietta. Marietta Police said the suspect entered the store armed with a gun, approached an employee, and demanded to be taken to the safe.

Police said the man had employees place phones and other items in a bag and then had the employees hold up in the backroom as he got away.

The suspect fled the scene in a newer black Nissan Versa, police said.

Police released store surveillance video in hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone who has information on the case can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).